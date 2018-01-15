Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores in overtime Monday
Seguin scored the game winner, adding three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating, in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins.
He's now got five goals and eight points in nine career games against his former club. Seguin, who saw a modest four-game point streak snapped Saturday against the Avalanche, still has an impressive eight goals, 12 points and a plus-8 rating over his last 10 games, and he remains solidly on pace for his fifth consecutive campaign with 70 or more points.
