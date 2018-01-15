Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores in overtime Monday

Seguin scored the game winner, adding three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating, in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins.

He's now got five goals and eight points in nine career games against his former club. Seguin, who saw a modest four-game point streak snapped Saturday against the Avalanche, still has an impressive eight goals, 12 points and a plus-8 rating over his last 10 games, and he remains solidly on pace for his fifth consecutive campaign with 70 or more points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories