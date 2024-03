Seguin scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

Seguin was responsible for the eventual game-winning tally in his return from an 11-game absence with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old forward buried a behind-the-back feed from Matt Duchene off the rush, putting the Stars ahead 3-1 midway through the second period. Seguin now has 21 goals and 46 points through 59 games this season.