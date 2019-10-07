Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores in Stars loss
Seguin scored his first goal of the season Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Seguin's opening goal of 2019-20 came late in the first period of Sunday's contest and gave Dallas a 2-0 lead right before the first intermission. But Seguin and the Stars had no answer for Anthony Mantha on the night as he erupted for four goals to help lead the host Red Wings to a win in their home opener.
