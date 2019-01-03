Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores pair in high-scoring affair

Seguin recorded his 12th and 13th goals of the season -- including a power-play marker -- in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Since being publically criticized by high-ranking members of the Stars' front office, Seguin has tallied four points in three games, including this most recent two-goal effort. The 26-year-old appears to have put the harsh comments behind him, and instead, Seguin is focusing on improving his on-ice performance. He'll look to extend his point streak to four games Friday against the Capitals.