Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores pair in high-scoring affair
Seguin recorded his 12th and 13th goals of the season -- including a power-play marker -- in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.
Since being publically criticized by high-ranking members of the Stars' front office, Seguin has tallied four points in three games, including this most recent two-goal effort. The 26-year-old appears to have put the harsh comments behind him, and instead, Seguin is focusing on improving his on-ice performance. He'll look to extend his point streak to four games Friday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drawing ire of team brass•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Team loses despite his three points•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores difference-maker in OT win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Goal and two assists in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Point-per-game pace through 16•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...