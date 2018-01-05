Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores shorthanded Thursday
Seguin scored a shorthanded goal and fired eight shots on goal in Thursday's win over the Devils.
It was a dominant effort from Seguin, who reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth consecutive season. The top-line forward is riding a three-game point streak and racked up six goals in his last seven games. Seguin has been dynamite with the power play this season and showed Thursday that he can be dangerous in all situations, making him the ultimate fantasy forward.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores for third straight game•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Strikes twice against Blackhawks•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Leads team in shots, but comes up dry•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Finds twine twice•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Logs 28:50 of ice time•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets hat trick in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...