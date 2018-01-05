Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores shorthanded Thursday

Seguin scored a shorthanded goal and fired eight shots on goal in Thursday's win over the Devils.

It was a dominant effort from Seguin, who reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth consecutive season. The top-line forward is riding a three-game point streak and racked up six goals in his last seven games. Seguin has been dynamite with the power play this season and showed Thursday that he can be dangerous in all situations, making him the ultimate fantasy forward.