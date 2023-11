Seguin scored a pair of goals and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Seguin tallied midway through the first period and again early in the second, but that's where the Stars' offense stalled out. The 31-year-old has four multi-point efforts over his last five games, posting four goals and four assists in that span. He's up to five tallies, 12 points, 31 shots, 14 hits and a plus-6 rating through 16 contests overall.