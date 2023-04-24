Seguin scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Seguin opened the scoring late in the second period, tipping a Roope Hintz shot past Filip Gustavsson before scoring a second power-play marker in the third, extending Dallas' lead to 3-1. Seguin now has three goals in the postseason, all coming on the man advantage. The 31-year-old forward tallied 21 goals and 50 points in 76 regular-season contests. Seguin has responded to an increased role, filling in for Joe Pavelski (concussion) on the Stars' top line.