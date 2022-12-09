Seguin scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Seguin picked a great time to end a nine-game goal drought. Wyatt Johnston stole the puck in the corner and fed a wide-open Seguin for the game-winning tally with 29 seconds left in overtime. The goal was Seguin's fifth of the season, and he's up to 20 points, 61 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating through 27 appearances. He's on pace for a 60-point season, which would be his highest total since he produced 80 points in 2018-19.