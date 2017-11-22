Stars' Tyler Seguin: Seals win over Habs

Seguin scored an empty-net goal and recorded an assist during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

After recording just three helpers without a multi-point outing through his previous six contests, this was a welcomed offensive showing from Seguin. He now has nine goals, 11 assists and 80 shots through 21 games and is well on his way to a fifth consecutive 70-point campaign. Continue to roll with the 25-year-old center confidently in all settings.