Stars' Tyler Seguin: Seals win over Habs
Seguin scored an empty-net goal and recorded an assist during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
After recording just three helpers without a multi-point outing through his previous six contests, this was a welcomed offensive showing from Seguin. He now has nine goals, 11 assists and 80 shots through 21 games and is well on his way to a fifth consecutive 70-point campaign. Continue to roll with the 25-year-old center confidently in all settings.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Picks up apple in loss•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Picks up two points Saturday•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Fuels 5-4 win with two goals•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Multi-point night helps carry team to win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Shows offensive prowess in preseason tilt•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...