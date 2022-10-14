Seguin produced three assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Two of Seguin's three helpers came on power-play tallies. He had four three-point efforts in 81 contests last year after missing most of the previous season while recovering from hip surgery. The 30-year-old has largely been written off after posting 101 points in 153 contests over the last three years, but it's important to remember the No. 2 pick from 2010 had topped 70 points for five straight years before that downturn. He opened 2022-23 on the Stars' second line between Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea, though the forward groups outside of the top line could be fluid under new head coach Pete DeBoer.