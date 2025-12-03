default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Seguin sustained an ACL injury that will keep him out long term, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Wednesday.

If Seguin's ACL injury is a tear, fantasy managers can expect him to be on the shelf for 6-9 months, which not only keeps him out for the rest of this year and perhaps into training camp in the fall. If this does mark the end of Seguin's 2025-26 campaign, he will finish the year with seven goals and 10 assists, including four power-play points, in 27 appearances. It would also mark the second straight year in which Seguin failed to reach the 30-game threshold.

More News