Seguin sustained an ACL injury that will keep him out long term, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Wednesday.

If Seguin's ACL injury is a tear, fantasy managers can expect him to be on the shelf for 6-9 months, which not only keeps him out for the rest of this year and perhaps into training camp in the fall. If this does mark the end of Seguin's 2025-26 campaign, he will finish the year with seven goals and 10 assists, including four power-play points, in 27 appearances. It would also mark the second straight year in which Seguin failed to reach the 30-game threshold.