Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sets up equalizer

Seguin provided an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Seguin found Jamie Benn for the third-period goal. Seguin has five assists in 10 games since he last found the back of the net on his own. He's at a respectable 24 points through 33 outings this season, on a 5.1 shooting percentage. The 27-year-old should be due for some positive regression over the second half of the campaign -- he's never shot lower than 8.4 percent in a season.