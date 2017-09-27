Play

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Shows offensive prowess in preseason tilt

Seguin scored a pair of goals, adding a team-leading eight shots in Tuesday's preseason win over Minnesota.

It doesn't look like there are any lingering cobwebs from his late-season shoulder injury. Seguin did it all Tuesday, playing the second of back-to-back games on the team's top line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories