Stars' Tyler Seguin: Shows offensive prowess in preseason tilt
Seguin scored a pair of goals, adding a team-leading eight shots in Tuesday's preseason win over Minnesota.
It doesn't look like there are any lingering cobwebs from his late-season shoulder injury. Seguin did it all Tuesday, playing the second of back-to-back games on the team's top line.
