Seguin (lower body) isn't considered close to returning, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin was seen on crutches following Thursday's loss to the Sabres, so this news was expected. If Seguin, who's picked up 17 goals and 42 points through 65 contests this campaign, is sidelined long term, Fredrik Olofsson may get a long look in the Stars' lineup.