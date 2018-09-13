Stars' Tyler Seguin: Signs eight-year deal
Seguin agreed to terms Thursday with the Stars on an eight-year, $78.8 million contract extension.
Seguin's new deal will kick in ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and will make him the highest-paid member of the Stars. Considering the 26-year-old has missed the 30-goal threshold just once since joining Dallas via trade, it shouldn't come as a surprise the organization wanted to give him a max deal. The world-class center can now focus on getting prepared for training camp and the season ahead with his contract situation resolved.
