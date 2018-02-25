Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sits fifth in NHL goal scoring
Seguin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
He's now tied for fifth in NHL goal scoring with Patrick Laine; both men have 31 goals. Seguin is hoping to record his fifth straight 70-point season as he leads the Stars toward the postseason.
