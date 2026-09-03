Seguin (knee) participated in on-ice activities with the Stars on Thursday.

Seguin missed most of the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in mid-December, but the expectation was that he'd be available for the start of training camp this fall. The 34-year-old's presence on the ice Thursday suggests that he should be good to go once the Stars officially begin training camp later this month. He hasn't played in more than 27 games in either of the past two seasons, and he's recorded 16 goals, 22 assists, 23 hits, 12 blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 16:26 of ice time across 47 regular-season appearances during that time.