Seguin (lower body) is on track to be a game-time decision Wednesday against Arizona, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, and the Stars will see how he feels Wednesday before determining his availability. He has missed the past 11 games due to his lower-body issue. Seguin has registered 20 goals and 45 points in 58 appearances this campaign. If he receives clearance to play, the 32-year-old forward is projected to return to the second line and see power-play time.