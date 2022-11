Seguin notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Seguin has been effective lately with a goal and five assists over his last six games while posting a plus-8 rating in that span. The center is up to 16 points, 40 shots, 17 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 contests on the year. When his line with Mason Marchment (and a variety of right wings) is going, it gives the Stars a key secondary source of offense.