Seguin posted an assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Seguin had been held off the scoresheet in six straight games, but he broke that drought when Jamie Benn converted on one of his passes. Through 18 contests, Seguin has produced two goals and six helpers with 49 shots on net and 52 hits. Perhaps his performance Thursday will help the 28-year-old center get going offensively again.