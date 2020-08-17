Seguin picked up two assists Sunday, one on the power play, during the Stars' 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He got the secondary helpers on two of Joe Pavelski's three goals, one in the first period to open the scoring and the second with 12.9 seconds left in regulation to force OT. Amazingly, Seguin has failed to record a point in any of his first five playoff games, so seeing the 28-year-old break out could be just what the Stars need to push them across the finish line in the series, which is now tied 2-2. Seguin will look to add to his total in Game 5 on Tuesday.