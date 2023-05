Seguin notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Seguin snapped a three-game dry spell by setting up Mason Marchment's goal in the second period. The drop in offense partially corresponds with Seguin ceding the top-line right wing job to Joe Pavelski. Seguin has collected five goals, four helpers, 35 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 playoff contests.