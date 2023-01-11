Seguin provided an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

With Roope Hintz (upper body) out for the Stars' two-game road trip, Seguin stepped up to the top line. It was by no means an explosion of offense, but Seguin getting an assist is progress -- he snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old center has been shooting the puck plenty lately, so it's only a matter of time before that turns into offense. He has 27 points, 98 shots on net, 38 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 42 appearances.