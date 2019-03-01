Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sparks offense in win

Seguin scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

The Stars found themselves in a 2-0 hole in the first period, but Seguin got them on the board. Seguin is up to 27 goals and 59 points in 64 games this year, which has him on track to finish in the mid-70 range for points for the fifth straight year.

