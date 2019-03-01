Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sparks offense in win
Seguin scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
The Stars found themselves in a 2-0 hole in the first period, but Seguin got them on the board. Seguin is up to 27 goals and 59 points in 64 games this year, which has him on track to finish in the mid-70 range for points for the fifth straight year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...