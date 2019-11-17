Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sparks OT win with three points
Seguin scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
The 27-year-old was all over the ice, adding seven shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger while setting up Jamie Benn for the OT winner after tying the game himself late in the third period. Seguin has two goals and seven points in his last six games, and on the year he's got five goals and 16 points in 21 contests.
