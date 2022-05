Seguin scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 4.

Seguin tallied with 4:57 left in the contest, finishing off a cross-ice feed from Joe Pavelski after the Flames got caught too far up the ice on the penalty kill. Through four playoff games, Seguin has a goal, an assist, 10 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating in a middle-six role, though he led the Stars' forwards with 23:24 of ice time Monday.