Stars' Tyler Seguin: Stays hot with helper

Seguin registered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Seguin found longtime linemate Jamie Benn for the Stars' first goal of the game at 2:18 of the third period. The 27-year-old's been held off the scoresheet only once in the last eight games, with five goals and four helpers in that span. Seguin's up to 32 points, 146 shots and 56 hits in 40 games this year. Despite the recent success, he's still on pace to post his lowest point total since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.