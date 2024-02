Seguin notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Seguin didn't slow down during the break -- he has five helpers over his last four games. The 32-year-old forward is up to 40 points, 103 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances. The Stars have kept steady line combinations for most of the season, and Seguin's done nothing to suggest he'll be dropped from the second line any time soon.