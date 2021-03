According to general manager Jim Nill, Seguin (hip) has done some light skating, but he's still at least 4-6 weeks away from returning to game action, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin was always expected to be sidelined until at least April after undergoing hip surgery in November, so this news doesn't necessarily change his timeline. Another update on the 29-year-old pivot should surface once he's cleared to start practicing with this teammates.