Seguin (hip) has yet to undergo surgery on his hip due to COVID medical procedure restrictions, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Previous reports indicated Seguin would need four months to fully recover, which at this point would see him sidelined until early March. With a tentative start date of Jan. 1 for the 2020-21 season, Seguin should be expected to miss the first two months of the season. If the schedule is condensed, it's possible the world-class center could be on the shelf for upwards of 30-40 games over that stretch. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't utilize an early-round pick on the Ontario native and may even want to consider dropping him in keeper formats.