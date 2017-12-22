Stars' Tyler Seguin: Strikes twice against Blackhawks
Seguin netted a power-play goal and an even-strength marker in the second period of Thursday's win over Chicago.
Seguin hadn't scored in nine games, so it's good to see him back in the goal column. He had been firing plenty of pucks on net and you knew it wouldn't be long before he ended the drought. The 25-year-old now has 16 goals and 31 points in 36 contests and remains a fantasy ace. He's a great play whenever the Stars are in action.
