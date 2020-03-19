Stars' Tyler Seguin: Struggles through 2019-0

Seguin has 17 goals, 50 points and a minus-2 rating in 69 games this season.

Despite scoring just 50 points in 69 games this season, Seguin has an 11-point lead on Jamie Benn for the top scorer on the Stars. Even if the NHL completes the 2019-20 regular season, the 28-year-old forward is on pace for roughly 60 points. At this point, it's essentially a guarantee that he'll miss the 70-point mark for the first time since the 2012-13 season.