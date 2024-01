Seguin registered an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Seguin has racked up nine points and 23 shots on net over 10 games in January. The 31-year-old continues to mesh well with Matt Duchene on the second line. Seguin has 35 points, 94 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-8 rating through 45 appearances, offering steady offense that plays well in most fantasy formats.