Seguin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Seguin set up Roope Hintz on the opening tally as the Stars went on to win the first-round series 4-2. The 31-year-old Seguin spent much of the series on the top line in place of Joe Pavelski (concussion), and Seguin was able to contribute four goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating over six contests. If Pavelski can play in the second round, Seguin would likely return to a middle-six role.