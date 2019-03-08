Stars' Tyler Seguin: Tallies helper in win
Seguin picked up his 34th assist in Thursday's 4-0 shutout of the Avalanche.
Seguin found Alexander Radulov who rung a goal in off the post for his second goal of an eventual hattrick. Now with 61 points on the season, Seguin is on pace to hit 70 points for the sixth-straight season.
