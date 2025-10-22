Seguin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Seguin has remained pretty consistent to start 2025-26, earning two goals and two assists over six games. His tally in the second period was all the Stars could put on the board Tuesday. He's added 10 shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating while generally filling a middle-six role as the Stars continue to juggle line combinations in the absences of Matt Duchene (upper body), Jamie Benn (upper body) and Oskar Back (undisclosed).