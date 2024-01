Seguin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Seguin gave the Stars a fighting chance in the second period, but the Flyers pulled away in the third. After accumulating six goals and four assists over seven games from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12, the 31-year-old went two contests without a point before his goal Thursday. He's at 17 tallies, 34 points, 93 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances.