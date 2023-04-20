Seguin scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

With Joe Pavelski (concussion) out, Seguin was able to act as a net-front presence, leading to the Stars' second goal of the game. The 31-year-old Seguin was also bumped up to Pavelski's usual spot alongside Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson on the top line. That role could give Seguin a boost in the postseason. The veteran forward had a solid season with 21 tallies, 29 helpers and 189 shots on net in 76 appearances while mainly serving in a middle-six role.