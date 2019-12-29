Stars' Tyler Seguin: Tallies opening goal Saturday

Seguin scored a goal on a team-high 10 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Seguin scored just 1:08 into the game, but he was a challenge for Philipp Grubauer throughout Saturday's proceedings. In 12 games in December, Seguin has five goals, five assists and 47 shots. He's at 31 points, 142 shots and 54 hits through 39 contests overall this year.