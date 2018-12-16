Stars' Tyler Seguin: Team loses despite his three points

Seguin notched a pair of goals -- including a power-play marker -- to complement a 5-on-5 assist in Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Avalanche.

Seguin emerged with an unassisted score in the second period, and then the elite centerman factored into a pair of goals each way two minutes and 10 seconds apart to tie the game late in the third frame. It would turn out to be a fleeting moment for the Stars, as Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog answered right back with a goal of his own before Nathan MacKinnon put the nail in the coffin with an empty-netter. While it wasn't the outcome Seguin was hoping for, his owners will gladly take it knowing he'd only posted one point (an assist) through the first five games of December.