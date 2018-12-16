Stars' Tyler Seguin: Team loses despite his three points
Seguin notched a pair of goals -- including a power-play marker -- to complement a 5-on-5 assist in Saturday's 6-4 road loss to the Avalanche.
Seguin emerged with an unassisted score in the second period, and then the elite centerman factored into a pair of goals each way two minutes and 10 seconds apart to tie the game late in the third frame. It would turn out to be a fleeting moment for the Stars, as Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog answered right back with a goal of his own before Nathan MacKinnon put the nail in the coffin with an empty-netter. While it wasn't the outcome Seguin was hoping for, his owners will gladly take it knowing he'd only posted one point (an assist) through the first five games of December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...