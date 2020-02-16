Play

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Three-game point streak

Seguin scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

His second was the game winner. It was especially sweet. Seguin came in one-on-one down the right wing, put the puck between his skates as he cut past the defender and then stretched long with a beauty backhander that Carey Price couldn't snag. Seguin has a modest three-game, four-point streak on the go.

More News
Our Latest Stories