Stars' Tyler Seguin: Three-game point streak
Seguin scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.
His second was the game winner. It was especially sweet. Seguin came in one-on-one down the right wing, put the puck between his skates as he cut past the defender and then stretched long with a beauty backhander that Carey Price couldn't snag. Seguin has a modest three-game, four-point streak on the go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.