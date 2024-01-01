Seguin scored a goal on six shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Seguin stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 late in the first period. He also set up the first two of Mason Marchment's tallies. This was Seguin's first multi-point effort since Nov. 20, though he put up a solid nine points over 17 outings in that span. The 31-year-old forward has 11 goals, 15 helpers, 71 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 35 appearances this season, mainly in a second-line role. His first helper Sunday was just his second power-play point of the campaign.