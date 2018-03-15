Stars' Tyler Seguin: Three points, but misfires in shootout

Seguin produced a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

The three-point night was fine and dandy from a fantasy perspective, but Seguin probably wishes he could've taken a mulligan on his shootout attempt. Still, the 26-year-old is up to 68 points (37 goals, 31 assists) through 71 games to rank 20th in the league. It's always nice to know what you're getting out of your fantasy players, and Seguin's about as low maintenance as it gets from an offensive standpoint.