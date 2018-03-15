Stars' Tyler Seguin: Three points, but misfires in shootout
Seguin produced a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
The three-point night was fine and dandy from a fantasy perspective, but Seguin probably wishes he could've taken a mulligan on his shootout attempt. Still, the 26-year-old is up to 68 points (37 goals, 31 assists) through 71 games to rank 20th in the league. It's always nice to know what you're getting out of your fantasy players, and Seguin's about as low maintenance as it gets from an offensive standpoint.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Riding five-game, nine-point streak•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Records three points against Bolts•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sits fifth in NHL goal scoring•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drives in 30th goal•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pots pair of goals in Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...