Seguin scored twice on five shots, added an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and notched two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Seguin did a little of just about everything, and a whole lot on offense. He scored the first two goals of the game, which ended up being all the help Scott Wedgewood needed in the win. Seguin has five goals and three helpers over his last six contests as he continues to fill in for Roope Hintz (upper body) on the top line. Seguin is up to 14 goals, 20 helpers, 116 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-9 rating through 47 appearances.