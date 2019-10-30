Stars' Tyler Seguin: Three points in win
Seguin scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 comeback win over the Wild.
It's not quite a Michael Jordan moment for Seguin, who entered the contest battling an illness, but it's still an impressive performance. After the three-point game, Seguin has three goals and nine points in 14 appearances. Hopefully the energy from a big comeback will spark the 27-year-old and his teammates to play up to their potential going forward.
