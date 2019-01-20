Stars' Tyler Seguin: Thrives with man advantage

Seguin scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

He helped set up Brett Ritchie's first-period tally to open the scoring, then iced things with his own goal late in the third. Seguin snapped a brief three-game scoring slump with the performance, and the 26-year-old now has 18 goals and 45 points through 49 games, including 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) with the man advantage.