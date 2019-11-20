Stars' Tyler Seguin: Two assists in win
Seguin assisted on a pair of goals and had five shots with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Vancouver.
That's seven points (2g, 5a) in the last three games for the red-hot Seguin. He's also got 17 shots on goal over those three games. Seguin's two assists Tuesday came less than a minute apart in the third period and pushed his season point total to 18 in 22 games.
