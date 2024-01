Seguin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

He collected helpers on consecutive tallies by Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene to give the Stars a 4-2 lead early in the third period. Seguin has turned back the clock over the last month, producing seven goals and 16 points in the last 15 games, but the 31-year-old hasn't come close to a point-per-game pace over a full season since 2018-19.