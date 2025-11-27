Seguin logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Seguin helped out on tallies by Esa Lindell and Vladislav Kolyachonok in this contest. While Seguin has gone five games without a goal, he's racked up seven helpers in that span. The 33-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 10 assists, 29 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-9 rating through 24 outings this season. As long as he's seeing top-six minutes, he should be productive enough to help in most fantasy formats.