Seguin picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona.

Seguin tied the game late in the third period, gathering a stretch pass from Matt Duchene before beating Karel Vejmelka on a breakaway. Seguin would return the favor in overtime, setting up Duchene for the game-winning goal. It's the third multi-point effort in four games for Seguin -- he's posted two goals and four assists in that span after tallying just four points (one goal, there assists) in his first 11 games this season.